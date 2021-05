A quick look at the “playbook” for the Tokyo Games this summer invites a question about how many of the International Olympic Committee’s own members will notice a significant difference between those four weeks and the 200 others in the Olympic cycle. So they’ll be cut off from all contact with the outside world, confined to business hotels, chauffeur-driven cars and stadiums. This is an organisation, remember, whose list of “recommendations” for candidate cities does not just include the use of exclusive car lanes for IOC members, but guidance about the contents of their hotel mini-bars and the quality of the canapés they’re served in the VIP lounge.