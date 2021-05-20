Alma woman takes COVID-19 vaccine after father survives polio as a child and gets vaccinated
ALMA, Ark. — With as fast-paced as our world has become, last year can feel like a decade ago, and what happened in the 20th century is relegated to history books. But as 5NEWS continues the conversation about why people are choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not, a young wife and mother from Alma recounted her father’s experience with a life-threatening disease just 60-some years ago and how it impacted her decision to get vaccinated.www.5newsonline.com