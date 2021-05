Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) What Chicago Bulls fans waited for in the last couple of weeks finally happened on the night of May 6. First-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls were able to finally snap their losing skid on May 6, by knocking off the improved Charlotte Hornets on the road at the Spectrum Center. But given the way the Bulls played in the last few weeks, it was hard to realistically expect they would take care of business on the road against a playoff team like the Hornets this week.