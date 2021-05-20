newsbreak-logo
Trepp Life Insurance Commercial Mortgage Return Index: Investors Continue with Caution in Q1 2021

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 23 hours ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets has released the first quarter 2021 returns report for its life insurance commercial mortgage index. Instantly download the report here: https://www.trepp.com/instantly-access-q1-2021-returns-report-life-insurance-commercial-mortgage-index. Commercial mortgage investments...

www.mysanantonio.com
Businessrealtrends.com

ULI economic forecast: No shortage of commercial investors

A panel of real estate experts at the ULI Spring Conference 2021 kicked off the three-day event by discussing capital flows, alternative markets, investment currents and what upcoming challenges will likely crop up in the office sector. In the Monday panel discussion, “Global Capital Flows in Unprecedented Times,” experts shared...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

New Benchmark Of Impact Investor Management Reveals A Mixed Bag

The news is mixed when it comes to impact investors and how they approach measuring and managing their investments. Impact investors pretty much uniformly set clear objectives for measuring the impact of their investments and consider impact due diligence. And most regularly monitor each investment’s impact performance. On the other...
Retailirmagazine.com

Retail Investors report now available

IR Magazine has released a new report examining how IR engages with retail investors. The report investigates the current levels of retail investment, how these have changed in recent times and how satisfied IROs are with these investment levels. The report also looks at how best to communicate with retail investors and how engagement with them differs from dealings with institutional investors.
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2Z Insurance Debuts New Commercial Policies For SMBs

Online business insurance company B2Z Insurance has rolled out a new suite of insurance policies for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including a business owners policy, cyber insurance and more, according to a press release. Other features include professional liability, hired and non-owned automobiles and workers’ compensation, the release stated.
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

WMRE's Common Area: What's Trending in Net Lease Investment

In this episode, David Bodamer is joined by Randy Blankstein, president of The Boulder Group, a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. David and Randy discuss everything from the effects of COVID-19 on the industry to the potential change in how 1031 exchanges will be taxed and what industry pros are doing to communicate with lawmakers in Washington.
Real EstateInman.com

Share of mortgages in forbearance continues to dwindle

About 2.1 million homeowners remain in forbearance, and close to half of those borrowers haven’t made a payment in more than a year. The ranks of homeowners taking a break on their mortgage payments during the pandemic continues to thin, with the share of mortgages in forbearance dropping for the 11th week in a row to 4.22 percent.
Marketspulse2.com

Private Investing Platform Percent Raises $12.5 Million

Percent (formerly Cadence) — the private investing platform changing the landscape of the $800 billion private credit industry — announced recently that it raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Percent (formerly Cadence) — the private investing platform changing the landscape of the $800 billion private...
Marketsthetradenews.com

Deutsche Bank outlines new approach to fixed income coverage

The new fixed income and currencies model at Deutsche Bank will be rolled out in Europe for rates and credit flow products. Deutsche Bank has launched a new coverage model for its fixed income and currencies (FIC) business to provide clients with improved expertise across its main channels. The new...
Real Estatempamag.com

Genworth puts mortgage insurance unit IPO on hold

Genworth Financial has announced that the planned initial public offering of its mortgage insurance unit, Enact Holdings (formerly Genworth Mortgage Insurance), has been postponed. The Raleigh-based insurer cited trading vitality as the reason behind the delay. "In light of the recent significant trading volatility in the mortgage insurance (MI) sector,...
Syracuse, NYCommercial Observer

CMBS Special Servicing Rate Continues to Tumble From Post-GFC Peak: Trepp

“The Trepp commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicing rate declined by 40 basis points in April to 9.02 percent — which is the largest improvement in the monthly reading during the coronavirus market crisis,” wrote Catherine Liu, an associate manager at research firm Trepp. “This is the seventh monthly decrease...
Marketsstreetwisereports.com

DoorDash Delivers Investors 198% Growth in Q1 Revenue

Late yesterday afternoon, DoorDash Inc. (DASH:NYSE) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021. In a letter to shareholders, the company's Co-founder, CEO and Board Chair Tony Xu and CFO Prabir Adarkar reported that the firm made solid progress in Q1/21 and that it increased the number of partner merchants that it supports across multiple categories. DoorDash added that in Q/21 it generated more earnings for a greater number of "Dashers" than it had done previously in any prior quarter and that it succeeded in serving the most end-customer consumers in its history.
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Finance of America's nonlending biz expected to outperform mortgage in ‘21

Finance of America's diversified business model should help the newly public company navigate the headwinds facing the mortgage business going forward, CEO Patricia Cook said on the company's first quarter earnings call. During the first quarter, Finance of America's fee-based portfolio management and lender services businesses contributed meaningfully to the...
Businessfinancebuzz.com

Return of Premium Term Life Insurance: Is It Worth the Cost?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Term...
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

Fannie and Freddie face price competition from mortgage investors

Investors have truckloads of cash desperately looking to find the safest and highest yields. Afterall, the Overnight Bank Funding Rate, or the cost of funds, is near zero, according to the New York Fed. For decades, secondary mortgage market pricing experts have told me they could never figure out how...
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Genworth cancels mortgage insurer IPO, citing sector volatility

Genworth Financial has postponed the initial public offering for its U.S. private mortgage insurance business, citing volatility in the stock prices for the other companies in the sector. The Enact Holdings IPO was Plan B for the company after the termination of its acquisition by China Oceanwide on April 6.
Financial Reportshartenergy.com

Strong Q1 for Midstream Reflected in Payouts to Investors

The midstream sector enjoyed a strong first quarter, with almost all of the companies tracked by Alerian either maintaining or raising their payouts to investors. A May 11 report authored by Senior Research Analyst Mauricio Samaniego noted that the combination of strong results and an improving macro outlook provided comfort to investors concerning the reliability of midstream income.
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

CUBG Partners With Fintech for Loan Participations

CU Business Group has added an online market-making service for loan participations through a partnership with Community Capital Technology Inc. The four-year-old fintech with offices in New York and Los Angeles has developed a platform where sellers can offer and buyers can find loans without brokers or other intermediaries. It is used by credit unions as well as banks and investors.