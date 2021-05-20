Trepp Life Insurance Commercial Mortgage Return Index: Investors Continue with Caution in Q1 2021

Late yesterday afternoon, DoorDash Inc. (DASH:NYSE) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021. In a letter to shareholders, the company's Co-founder, CEO and Board Chair Tony Xu and CFO Prabir Adarkar reported that the firm made solid progress in Q1/21 and that it increased the number of partner merchants that it supports across multiple categories. DoorDash added that in Q/21 it generated more earnings for a greater number of "Dashers" than it had done previously in any prior quarter and that it succeeded in serving the most end-customer consumers in its history.