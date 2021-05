I was fairly happy with the day 1 selection of Micah Parsons. As I had said in my draft day mock "Final 2021 Mock Draft - Farley at 20", my strategy of trading back with the Bears to #20 and selecting either Farley or Newsome (if Farley wasn't available) would have actually been the way I'd have gone. That trade gave me extra picks in round 2 (#52) and 3 (#84) which were both better than the #84 they got in the trade with Philly on real draft day.