newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals News (5/20): Moves left to make

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie Bates III, just off a sudden promotion as the Bengals representative to the NFL Players Association, continues to see it all in his brief but busy career. After living through one virtual offseason in 2020, he heads into his fourth year on a defense with six new Opening Day starters.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players Association#American Football#Opening Day#Bengals News#Cincinnati#Quarterback Joe Burrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Trent Taylor: Finds work in Cincy

Taylor agreed to a contract Monday with the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Cincinnati presumably views Taylor as an ideal replacement for Alex Erickson, who moved on to Houston in free agency earlier in the offseason. Like Erickson, Taylor has experience returning punts and playing out of the slot, but multiple injuries have limited the latter to only 12 appearances across the past two seasons. Even if health prevails in 2021, Taylor won't have much of a path to fantasy relevance while ranking behind at least Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon in the pass-catching hierarchy.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Bengals signing WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing free agent wide receiver Trent Taylor, NFL Network reported Monday. Taylor, 27, was with the Bengals over the weekend during rookie minicamp for a tryout, wearing ex-Bengal A.J. Green's old No. 18 jersey. The Bengals lost slot receiver and punt returner Alex Erickson to the Houston Texans in free agency, roles that can be filled by Taylor.
NFLBengals.com

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed seven draft picks — DE Cam Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D'Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, C/G Trey Hill, HB Chris Evans and DE Wyatt Hubert. The team also signed veteran free agent WR Trent Taylor. The seven signed picks comprise all of the team's selections...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule: No Primetime? No Problem.

The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals schedule is set and it is clear that the league doesn’t think they’ll be much fun to watch. That could be due to schedule difficulty, low expectations, or other factors. Their lone primetime game comes on a Thursday night, which every team gets. Thus, leaving many Bengals fans upset. That train of thought is understandable, but is it all that bad for this year? Here are some reasons why it may be a positive going into this crucial campaign.
NFLUSA Today

Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp best photos

Cincinnati Bengals rookies took to the field at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time over the last few days for rookie minicamp. High-profile names like Ja’Marr Chase were there as team president Mike Brown looked on, as were tryout guys — two of which even earned deals to join the roster.
NFLCincy Jungle

The Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule is among the easiest for traveling

The Cincinnati Bengals schedule was revealed recently, and it’s far from easy. The team will take on each of their divisional opponents twice. That already starts them off against three playoff-caliber teams that all arguably improved this offseason. On top of that, they’ll take on teams like Kansas City and...
NFLchatsports.com

The Cincinnati Bengals made the right move by drafting Ja’Marr Chase

LSU football WR Ja'Marr Chase (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Earlier this year, I suggested that the Cincinnati Bengals should pass on former LSU football wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in favor of an offensive lineman. Boy was I wrong. The Bengals absolutely made the right move by selecting Chase. And...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, Add Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

CINCINNATI — Seven down, three to go. The Bengals signed seven of their 10 draft picks on Monday. The organization made the announcement after striking deals with all three of their fourth round selections—Cam Sample, Tyler Shelvin and D'Ante Smith, fifth round pick Evan McPherson, sixth rounders Trey Hill and Chris Evans, and seventh round selection Wyatt Hubert.
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Bengals Booth Podcast: The One I Love

It's "The One I Love" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast featuring a "Fun Facts" interview with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, a chat with offensive tackle Riley Reiff and Dan Hoard's choice for Cincinnati's best "under the radar" draft pick. Podcast highlights include:. 2:30 - An in-depth look at the...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents Targets Following 2021 NFL Draft

While the primary free agency window brought in many new faces, a few more free agents could seal the deal on a successful overhaul for the Cinncinnati Bengals. Overall, the team has re-made a few position groups and built up a lot more depth. Regardless, with money left to spend and holes left to fill, the Bengals can continue building on a big off-season. Certainly, they’ve answered some of their biggest lingering question marks but still have glaring questions. Depth is still an important area for the Bengals to look at in the coming weeks.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Ferentz has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots. James Ferentz. Ferentz, 31, has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the...
NFLNFL

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. The former San Francisco 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both...
NFLBengals.com

Bengals Notebook: Looking For Many Happy (Punt) Returns; Jacksonian (Carman) Era Begins; DT Shelvin One Of Big Takeaways

Asked if an old Kansas punter can teach one of those Kansas comets to catch punts, Darrin Simmons didn't hesitate. "Absolutely," Simmons said after Friday's rookie minicamp. If anyone can show scat back Pooka Williams Jr., how to catch those heavenly parabolas, as well as all the others lining up for one of the biggest openings on the Bengals roster, it is Simmons, the Bengals special teams coordinator heading into his 19th season.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Ja'Marr Chase making adjustment to NFL during Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp

"The NFL hash marks are a lot tighter, so we have more space in the slot now. In college, we would be almost outside by the numbers, and that would make tighter space for the outside and the inside receivers. There's much more space now," Chase said via Zoom after practice. "It's going to take time to get used to, but I actually like it. It feels like the field is way wider, bigger and I think that's actually better."
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.