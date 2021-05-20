newsbreak-logo
U.S. rapper Flo Rida helps San Marino reach Eurovision final

By PETER DEJONG, MIKE CORDER
TribTown.com
 23 hours ago

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Tiny San Marino got a big dose of star power Thursday as U.S. rapper Flo Rida helped the city state qualify for the grand final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest along with nine other national acts. The rapper known for hits including 2008′s “Low” joined singer...

Public Healthhurriyetdailynews.com

Eurovision makes COVID-lite return in the Netherlands

The kitschy glamour of Eurovision is back, with the Dutch hosting a scaled-down, coronavirus-safe version this week after the song contest was canceled last year. Around 3,500 COVID-tested fans will be allowed to attend the May 22 final in Rotterdam as the return of the pageant injects some glitz into Europe’s cautious reopening.
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Malta is still the favourite to win ahead of rehearsals, as Italy and Iceland make gains

The Eurovision 2021 marathon is entering its final stretches. After weeks of interviews, promotion and hype, our 2021 stars are finally getting ready to start rehearsals next week. And of course, some singers are feeling the weight of expectation a lot more than others. Before we dive into rehearsals, here’s another look at the bookmakers odds for who will win the contest.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Favourites to win this year’s competition

With less than a week to go until the final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, we’re taking a look at all of the contenders for this year’s crown!. Taking place in Rotterdam following the cancellation of the event in 2020, we’re super excited to see all of the over-the-top performances and find out just who will carve out their own place in Eurovision history.
Worldwiwibloggs.com

Poll: Who should win the second semi-final of Eurovision 2021?

We’ve had eight days of first and second rehearsals. And now that they’re all finished, it’s time to reassess our Eurovision 2021 favourites. Who has risen up your rankings and who has fallen by the wayside? It’s time to cast your vote one last time and let us know who should win semi-final one of Eurovision 2021.
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021: Semi-Final 1 odds to qualify following rehearsals

During rehearsals for the first semi-final of Eurovision 2021, there were some significant changes to the odds on the Smarkets prediction markets. Here are the key changes…. All betting odds, or prices, can be converted into an implied chance (%) of something happening and this is how we convey odds (for example 3/1 = 25% implied probability).
Entertainmentoddschecker.com

Eurovision 2021 Tips, Prediction & Betting Preview

It seems like decades ago since Eurovision was in our lives, however, it’s back with the final taking place in Rotterdam on the 22 May 2021. The rehearsals for the first semi-finals are currently taking place which will give us a few indications of what will happen in the final. A couple of years ago we landed a 100/1 2nd place in Cyprus, and also made some shrewd money in the semi-final markets.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

The weirdest Eurovision Song Contest outfits of all time

The spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us once more.On 22 May, the Grand Final will take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.The annual musical competition never fails to entertain, as spectators from all over the world tune in to feast their eyes upon some of the strangest performances ever witnessed.While the main focus of the competition is supposed to be the singing talent (or lack thereof) of its contestants, viewers can’t help but be drawn to the outlandish outfits that the artists choose to don while on stage. From hard rock metal band Lordi’s...
Musicaviationanalysis.net

5 days in quarantine to be in the Eurovision Final

You have to give something to experience the Eurovision Song Contest final match from the green room. Wouter Hardy of Den Bosch, the author of the Swiss song, must be quarantined for five days on Monday to join the Swiss delegation on the last day. Because in a “bubble” of...
MusicDeadline

‘American Song Contest’, U.S. Version Of Eurovision, Tunes Up For NBC

An American version of Eurovision, the biggest international singing competition, is heading to NBC. The broadcaster has boarded American Song Contest, which is being produced by the team behind the Eurovision Song Contest, Propagate and Universal Television Alternative Studio. It is expected to air midseason or summer on NBC. Last...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

How to celebrate the 2021 Eurovision Song Content at home

Whoever coined the phrase ‘less is more’ certainly wasn’t a fan of Eurovision. Because we all know that where that famous singing contest is concerned, more is definitely more. The Eurovision Song Contest returns to our screens later this month, following its cancellation last year, amidst the pandemic. The city...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

What Dimitri Vegas, 3LAU And The Managers Of Miley Cyrus, Normani And Anitta Say About The Return Of Live Music

One of the most awkward parts of pandemic life has been virtual “live music” shows, from watching the applause-free Billboard Music Awards to tuning into Instagram Live performances complete with technical glitches. Even with the brains and brawn of the $21 billion music industry, it seems no one could replicate the experience of live, in-person music. While other industries adopt hybrid virtual-live technologies with the reopening of society, it seems the music industry is going all-in on in-person gathering. And though there will there will significant hurdles to overcome, the cultural renaissance of live music is complicated, but forthcoming.
Musicignitemusicmag.com

Pop Music News~ Electro-pop Grammy Nominees TGC shares ‘Sophie’

Unique electro-pop duo TGC (The Green Children) has released their latest single, ‘Sophie’. Parallels, which will be released on the 8th of July via Illuminated City. Together, the two have celebrated significant success, with their debut album being nominated in the first round of voting for a US Grammy Award in two categories; Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. In the following years, numerous publications have picked up on their work, including Rolling Stone Magazine, Huffington Post, Wonderland Magazine, Clash Magazine, Music Week, tmrw Magazine and FGUK Magazine, amongst others. The pair has accumulated nearly 60 million plays across platforms and received support from tastemaker channels SuperbLyrics and MrDeepSense.