U.S. rapper Flo Rida helps San Marino reach Eurovision final

Unique electro-pop duo TGC (The Green Children) has released their latest single, ‘Sophie’. Parallels, which will be released on the 8th of July via Illuminated City. Together, the two have celebrated significant success, with their debut album being nominated in the first round of voting for a US Grammy Award in two categories; Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. In the following years, numerous publications have picked up on their work, including Rolling Stone Magazine, Huffington Post, Wonderland Magazine, Clash Magazine, Music Week, tmrw Magazine and FGUK Magazine, amongst others. The pair has accumulated nearly 60 million plays across platforms and received support from tastemaker channels SuperbLyrics and MrDeepSense.