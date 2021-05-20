Rickie Fowler credits golfing with Michael Jordan for helping him overcome slump
Rickie Fowler, who received an exemption to play in the PGA Championship this week, survived blustery conditions Thursday, carding an opening-round 71 (-1) at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. That put Fowler, the world's 128th-ranked golfer, in a tie for 17th as of early in the evening and four shots off the lead currently held by Corey Conners at -5. After a prolonged slump — he failed to qualify for the Masters in April, instead watching the tournament from home — Fowler feels he's finally turned the corner. And for that, he has NBA legend Michael Jordan to thank.