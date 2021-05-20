Wild Indiana Jones 5 Rumor Brings The Franchise To... Space?
Over the last month, we’ve started to get a clearer picture of what to expect from Indiana Jones 5 thanks to an integral step in the moviemaking process: casting. Naturally Harrison Ford will be back as adventuring archaeologist Dr. Henry Jones Jr., and now it’s been reported that he’ll be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson. However, officially speaking, we’re still in the dark about Indiana Jones 5 plot details, but a wild new rumor has surfaced claiming that the story will throw the franchise into the space race.www.cinemablend.com