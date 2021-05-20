Wild Indiana Jones 5 Rumor Brings The Franchise To... Space?

A lot of people trust what Mads Mikkelsen has to say since he’s become such a hot topic in the acting industry, and rightfully so, but when thinking about how the Indiana Jones franchise has been going in recent years it feels as though his enthusiasm towards the next movie is still something to be taken on a case by case basis. In other words, he might think the script is everything he wished for, but while his part might be great and his character could possibly be a highlight of the movie, it’s still likely that being TOO excited for this movie might be a mistake. It’s a personal thing really for a lot of people since the last Indiana Jones movie had its charms here and there, but overall it was a bit of a dud when stacked up with the expectations that were made for the movie. It might have something to do with the fact that Harrison Ford is getting kind of old for the role, or that seeing Shia LaBeouf being supposedly groomed to take over (even though it didn’t happen) left a sour taste in a lot of mouths, but something about this movie just doesn’t feel right. At the moment it sounds as though it will be taking place in the 60s, which is an indication that things are going to move forward in an even greater manner, meaning treasure hunters such as Jones are going to find the practice more difficult as the world wasn’t the same place that it was decades earlier. Jones might still be a professor, or not, and an adventurer, or not, but the act is that the bad guys need to get a little more sophisticated or the whole thing is going to feel too similar to the movies that have come before.