Movies

Wild Indiana Jones 5 Rumor Brings The Franchise To... Space?

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last month, we’ve started to get a clearer picture of what to expect from Indiana Jones 5 thanks to an integral step in the moviemaking process: casting. Naturally Harrison Ford will be back as adventuring archaeologist Dr. Henry Jones Jr., and now it’s been reported that he’ll be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson. However, officially speaking, we’re still in the dark about Indiana Jones 5 plot details, but a wild new rumor has surfaced claiming that the story will throw the franchise into the space race.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

