Dobbs Ferry (NY) Police Sergeant Stabbed In Face During Unprovoked Attack, Suspect In Custody

Dobbs Ferry, NY. – A Dobbs Ferry Police Sergeant was stabbed in the face in what authorities call an unprovoked attack today. Authorities say the Sergeant was assigned to a Con Edison crew that was working in the area of Beacon Hill Drive and Keller Lane when he was attacked at around 1:30PM. The Sergeant was slashed in the face with a 6-inch knife. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and there is no official word yet on his condition.