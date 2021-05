TULARE COUNTY – Two parents were arrested last week after their baby suffered severe burns from hot water. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, a 1-and-a-half-year-old child was taken to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns. Last Tuesday, May 4, the mother told detectives that the baby’s 3-year-old sibling knocked a Cup of Noodles container off the county and on the baby, the previous Sunday.