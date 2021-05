Whether you want to admit it or not, we all drive a lot better when we aren't fiddling with our phones. You're better off putting your phone on Bluetooth so you can utilize the hands-free option that just about every vehicle comes with these days, or better still - just put it on silent so you can focus on the road. Unfortunately, that wisdom goes right over most people's heads. According to the National Safety Council, distracted driving (that's driving while looking at your phone) accounts for 1.6 million crashes each year - that's about 1 in every 4 accidents!