Federal Way, WA

Next Highline Forum will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 26

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 1 day ago
The next Highline Forum will be held virtually via MS Teams on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending, please email Dave Kaplan at [email protected] and put “Highline Forum rsvp” in the subject line. He will provide you the link to the meeting.

The agenda includes:

  • presentation by the City of Federal Way;
  • a 2021 Legislative Session Recap by the college, school district, and the six Forum member cities;
  • a presentation on non-SAMP Capital Improvement Projects happening at SEA;
  • an update on StART; and,
  • the usual round table on Emerging Issues.

Note regarding Public Comment

In conformance with the Governor’s “Stay at Home” executive orders, there will be no physical location for this meeting. Those wishing to provide public comment will have the opportunity to:

  1. Deliver public comment via email: All written comments received by email to [email protected] will be distributed to Forum members.
  2. Deliver public comment via MS Teams: To take advantage of this option, please email [email protected] with your name and the topic you wish to speak to by 9:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 26. You will then be provided with a link to join the MS Teams meeting. This process will be in place until further notice.
