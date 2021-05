Iconic Pizza Brand Celebrates Milestone Amid Growth Driven by Global Franchise Development. PHI first rolled out the FCD model in 2017. After successful global testing, this breakthrough concept is now accelerating with locations across more than 80 countries by tapping into consumer demand for a frictionless experience that delivered on the need for fast, convenient, familiar, and tasty. The FCD model was launched to keep up with changing consumer expectations and provide customers with a modern on-premises experience, making it easy and safe to get the best-tasting pizza whether they are eating in, carrying out or ordering delivery.