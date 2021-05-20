newsbreak-logo
South Shore Line to bus commuters to stations between Carroll Avenue, Gary Metro stations

By Lucas Gonzalez
NWI.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Shore Line commuters should prepared for upcoming alterations to their typical route, if they're coming from anywhere between the Carroll Avenue station in Michigan City to the Gary Metro Center station. Starting Saturday, the rail line plans to bus passengers to its stations between those locations for 10 days,...

