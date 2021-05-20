South Shore Line to bus commuters to stations between Carroll Avenue, Gary Metro stations

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois Eastern La Salle County in north central Illinois Southern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Northern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Will County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana Northwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 345 PM CDT Sunday. * At 928 AM CDT, Doppler Radar indicated persistent heavy rain over portions of northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana continuing. The rain is expected to persist through late morning. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fell since Saturday evening across a large portion of this area, including the far southern Chicago metro. Stream gauges indicate several creeks, ditches, and smaller rivers have rose quickly and some may top bankfull stage. In addition, minor flooding of some low lying roads may occur. Some locations that will experience flooding include South Chicago suburbs, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Streator, Morris, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point and Harvey.