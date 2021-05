LONG BRANCH, NJ — Just want to start this with a statement; It’s a really bad year for Monmouth to have a really good, under-the-radar team. As most of you know, the big, nay, the BIG story in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this year is the 33-1 Fairfield Stags. Hell, I even flew to New York a few weeks ago to see them play in person (and beat Manhattan in four straight games). But just under those headlines, the Monmouth Hawks are quietly playing some of the best baseball they’ve played in over a decade. Going into this weekend[…]