Everyone from independent designers to renowned houses to online websites are committing to full collections of engagement rings or bridal jewelry. Several aspects are influencing the influx of companies getting in on the engagement ring wave. This is not a new direction—it’s been trending for the past five years, but it exploded during the pandemic when designers had time to fully and thoughtfully create the engagement rings in keeping with their sensibilities. Concurrently, couples of all ages began to realize what was important—which often happens in times of crises and this was the biggest we ever faced. They decided it was time to ‘put a ring on it’ to celebrate the significance of spending and sharing their lives together.