Caterpillar Builds Awareness for the Critical Demand of Dealer Technicians Through Cat Trial 10
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Caterpillar created Cat Trial 10: Tech Test, a life-sized, fast paced obstacle course that tested speed combined with an examination of quality — two key factors in meeting the demands of customers. This initiative was implemented to raise awareness of the critical demand for service technicians and the endless opportunities of Cat dealer technicians.