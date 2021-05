Jeremy Mohn scored the game’s only goal in the 65th minute as the Camas boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Mountain View on Monday in Camas. “We made a few tactical changes at halftime,” Camas interim co-coach Richard Gooch said. “We were trying to get the guys to move off each other a bit more. They were kind of stagnant in the first half. We just wanted them to pick up the tempo and read each other, work as a unit, and not just sit back and own their position.”