Kind of awesome: A new rainbow Lego set will arrive just in time for Pride Month

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 1 day ago

You've heard of "Everything Is Awesome," the criminally catchy theme song of the "Lego Movie" franchise. Now get ready for "Everyone Is Awesome," a new, rainbow-colored Lego set introduced Wednesday by the toy company ahead of LGBTQ Pride Month. The 346-piece collection, available for purchase starting June 1, includes a different figurine for each color of Lego's rainbow: black, brown, red, orange, yellow, green, dark blue, purple, light blue, white and pink.

