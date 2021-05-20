Kind of awesome: A new rainbow Lego set will arrive just in time for Pride Month
You've heard of "Everything Is Awesome," the criminally catchy theme song of the "Lego Movie" franchise. Now get ready for "Everyone Is Awesome," a new, rainbow-colored Lego set introduced Wednesday by the toy company ahead of LGBTQ Pride Month. The 346-piece collection, available for purchase starting June 1, includes a different figurine for each color of Lego's rainbow: black, brown, red, orange, yellow, green, dark blue, purple, light blue, white and pink.www.northwestgeorgianews.com