Kind of awesome: A new rainbow Lego set will arrive just in time for Pride Month

Lego is for everyone and don’t let anyone suggest otherwise. Young. Old. Children and adults of every (or no) gender. We can all have fun piecing together plastic bricks. But Lego has decided to more overtly celebrate diversity with Everyone is Awesome (£29.99, available 1 June). Designed to align with the beginning of Pride Month, the 346-piece model was inspired by the iconic rainbow flag that’s used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community. 11 monochrome minifigs are included, each with their own individual hue and hairstyle. They can partake in a bout of rainbow conga or stand atop a vibrant rainbow stand. When complete, the model is 10cm tall and makes for an eye-catching display piece. We imagine adult Lego fans will eye the set up as a unique parts pack, but mostly it thawed Stuff’s cynical heart with the message of inclusion – great to see in such turbulent times.