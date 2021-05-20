newsbreak-logo
Multiple Award-Winning, Internationally Recognized VIP Life Coach Demonstrates How to Achieve 'Permanent' Weight Reduction in Groundbreaking New Book

By PRWeb
SFGate
 1 day ago

LONDON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Darren Christopher Rowland (DCR) D.H.F N.A.S.M is an expert on weight management with decades of experience in exercise physiology, nutrition and life coaching. He has released “Only For The Serious Permanent Weight Loss,” a step-by-step program that effectively coaches people on how to achieve permanent weight reduction through an innovative and simple three-dimensional approach.

