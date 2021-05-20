newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canyon, CA

Canyon State Electric Promotes Sustainability With New Solar Powered Generators

By PRWeb
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Canyon State Electric (CSE), the leading electrical contractor in the Valley, is now offering a sustainable and eco-friendly energy option through its new Solar Rental service. These trailer-mounted solar-powered generators can provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to meet the needs of construction sites, vendor trailers, vaccine sites, events and more.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
Arizona State
City
Canyon, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Generators#Electrical Power#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Valley Electric Company#Prweb#Sundt Construction Inc#Cse Technologies#Cse Services#Super Electric#Cse Solar Rentals#Fountainhead Dc Hotel#Sustainability#Diesel Powered Generators#Mobile Power#Temporary Power#Innovation#Construction Sites#Environmentally Friendly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Industryhillcountryalliance.org

Solar-powered suds

Craft breweries, having already surged in popularity in recent decades, are enjoying a second renaissance during the COVID-19 pandemic as social life has moved outside. “I think back in the day before Bud, Miller, and Coors, you know, took over the Amer­i­can beer industry, there used to be a brewpub in every town,” says Ian Davis, co-owner of Texas Beer Company in Taylor. “And it’s just getting back to the way it used to be.”
New York City, NYrenewanews.com

RETTEW floating solar array to power New York municipality’s facilities

By Billy Ludt Design firm RETTEW has been selected to engineer and permit a 3.2-MWdc floating solar array in Cohoes, New York. The floating array is one of 10 projects U.S. Representative Paul Tonko from New York is submitting to the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations for federal investment under the new Community Project Funding process. “Cohoes officials…
Energy Industrysolarbuildermag.com

Solar project in Bahamas engineered to withstand 180 mph hurricane winds

Solar FlexRack’s Fixed Tilt FlexRack Series G3-X racking solution is fully operational for Azimuth Energy’s 1.1 MW solar project on Highbourne Cay in the Bahamas as part of the owner’s sustainability goals. This robust microgrid, which includes the largest PV array operating in the Bahamas to date, was designed to withstand up to 180 mph winds and provides reliable around-the-clock power in the face of increasingly severe hurricanes. It includes a 2 MWh battery plant that enables all resort generators to be switched off for the first time in fifty years, resulting in cleaner air and greater savings for up to 100 residents and guests at the resort at any given time.
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Q CELLS Invests in Next Generation of Solar Technology

Q CELLS, a photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, says it is investing an additional €15.5 million into its global research and development (R&D) headquarters in Thalheim, Germany, as part of the company’s ongoing R&D roadmap to drive next-generation solar module technology development. The €15.5 million comes on top of last year’s pledge...
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

HPS Home Power GmbH : Solutions joins the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

HPS becomes a member of Europe’s leading alliance for the advancement of hydrogen technologies. The EU-initiated alliance links business, local government and civil society with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. HPS is helping to achieve zero-carbon electricity generation with picea, the world’s first hydrogen-based electricity storage system...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

New Head in ZF's Wind Power Technology Business Unit

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. As Offshore Wind Energy Projects Expand, So Too Does The Reach Of The Jones Act. VayuAI Corp. and Cycle Development, LLC enter into Agreement to Lead Repowering of US Wind Farms. Gaza Power Plant Spokesman Warns ‘Stocks Almost Empty’. Get Published - Build...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Aussie firm Energy Estate unveils proposal for "hydrogen valley" in NSW

May 17 (Renewables Now) - Australian advisory firm Energy Estate has proposed a large-scale hydrogen project for the Hunter region in New South Wales, with the goal to create Australia's first "hydrogen valley". Dubbed the Hunter Hydrogen Network (H2N), the project would cover the production, transportation and export chain and...
Desoto County, FLdailyenergyinsider.com

Florida Power & Light opens new Rodeo Solar Energy Center

Florida Power & Lightʻs new FPL Rodeo Solar Energy Center has opened for business. The 74.5-megawatt (MW) FPL Rodeo Solar Energy Center is made up of approximately 300,000 solar panels. This is FPL’s fifth solar energy center in DeSoto County and making DeSoto the county with the most FPL solar energy centers in Florida. Additionally, DeSoto served as a launchpad for FPL’s solar investments in 2009.
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Seaboard Energy Utilizing Topsoe Tech to Produce Renewable Diesel

Seaboard Energy, a company that specializes in alternative energy sources, has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex renewable fuel technology to produce renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil. The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kan., and is scheduled for operation at...
Energy IndustryThe Daily Star

Solar power plant in Manikganj starts commercial operation

A 35MW solar power plant in Manikganj has gone into commercial operation, supplying electricity to the national grid. "The plant has been supplying electricity to the national grid since it started its commercial operation in March this year," said Imran Chowdhury, country head of Sungrow Power Supply Company Ltd, who also worked for the project as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.
Energy IndustryWeirton Daily Times

It’s a new day in West Virginia for solar powered energy

There is good news for electric customers who are interested in installing solar panels at their homes. Up until now, many customers who have been interested in using solar power in their homes have been dissuaded from installing solar panels by the upfront cost of purchasing the panels, which can range from $15,000 – $50,000. The West Virginia Legislature recently passed House Bill 3310, providing an opportunity for retail electric customers to purchase solar power from panels installed on their property without paying the full upfront costs of purchasing the panels.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Ice-Free Coolers

The GoSun 'Chillest' solar cooler is an eco-friendly piece of equipment for campers and beachgoers alike that will enable them to keep their favorite foods and drinks cold without the need for any ice. The cooler features 45-liters of capacity as well as two refrigeration zones that can be set...
Newark, NJwfuv.org

New Jersey solar, gas power plans spotlight justice concerns

The environmental justice movement is on display in two very different energy projects in New Jersey. Residents of Newark, which already suffers disproportionately from air and other pollution, want the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission to scrap its plan for a backup power plant that would burn natural gas in favor of one using renewable energy. At the other end of the state, in Delanco, a solar project atop a former landfill is earmarking 55% of its electricity to low and moderate-income residents. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an environmental justice law last year that aims to prevent undue concentration of polluting projects in communities already burdened with them.
Energy Industrypagosadailypost.com

Tri-State Generation Approves Reduction in Wholesale Electricity

The Tri-State Generation and Transmission Board of Directors approved a rate settlement to reduce wholesale power rates to its members, including La Plata Electric Association (LPEA), by 2 percent immediately with an additional 2 percent reduction in March of 2022. The decision will now go to the Federal Energy Regulatory...