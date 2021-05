There will be a whole lot of maroon in Starkville this weekend as No. 6 Mississippi State plays host to Texas A&M in a three-game series. It will be a pair of powerful pitching staffs meeting up at Dudy Noble Field, as the Bulldogs (503 strikeouts) and Aggies (467 strikeouts) rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in total strikeouts. Mississippi State is the only team in the country with 500 strikeouts and leads the NCAA with 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings. MSU's Christian MacLeod sits No. 14 nationally with 14.00 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, while fellow State starter Jackson Fristoe is No. 27 in the same category at 13.16.