newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Trepp Life Insurance Commercial Mortgage Return Index: Investors Continue with Caution in Q1 2021

By PRWeb
SFGate
 23 hours ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets has released the first quarter 2021 returns report for its life insurance commercial mortgage index. Instantly download the report here: https://www.trepp.com/instantly-access-q1-2021-returns-report-life-insurance-commercial-mortgage-index. Commercial mortgage investments...

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Mortgage Loan#Retail Investors#Income Investors#Commercial Lenders#Lifecomps#Prweb#The Lifecomps Index#Trepp Com#Daily Mail#General Trust#Dmgt#Trepp Subsidiary#Contact Trepp#Life Insurance Companies#Banking Markets#Borrower Demand#Investment Performance#Income Returns#Borrowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Businessrealtrends.com

ULI economic forecast: No shortage of commercial investors

A panel of real estate experts at the ULI Spring Conference 2021 kicked off the three-day event by discussing capital flows, alternative markets, investment currents and what upcoming challenges will likely crop up in the office sector. In the Monday panel discussion, “Global Capital Flows in Unprecedented Times,” experts shared...
Retailirmagazine.com

Retail Investors report now available

IR Magazine has released a new report examining how IR engages with retail investors. The report investigates the current levels of retail investment, how these have changed in recent times and how satisfied IROs are with these investment levels. The report also looks at how best to communicate with retail investors and how engagement with them differs from dealings with institutional investors.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

New Benchmark Of Impact Investor Management Reveals A Mixed Bag

The news is mixed when it comes to impact investors and how they approach measuring and managing their investments. Impact investors pretty much uniformly set clear objectives for measuring the impact of their investments and consider impact due diligence. And most regularly monitor each investment’s impact performance. On the other...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2Z Insurance Debuts New Commercial Policies For SMBs

Online business insurance company B2Z Insurance has rolled out a new suite of insurance policies for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including a business owners policy, cyber insurance and more, according to a press release. Other features include professional liability, hired and non-owned automobiles and workers’ compensation, the release stated.
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

WMRE's Common Area: What's Trending in Net Lease Investment

In this episode, David Bodamer is joined by Randy Blankstein, president of The Boulder Group, a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. David and Randy discuss everything from the effects of COVID-19 on the industry to the potential change in how 1031 exchanges will be taxed and what industry pros are doing to communicate with lawmakers in Washington.
Real Estatempamag.com

Genworth puts mortgage insurance unit IPO on hold

Genworth Financial has announced that the planned initial public offering of its mortgage insurance unit, Enact Holdings (formerly Genworth Mortgage Insurance), has been postponed. The Raleigh-based insurer cited trading vitality as the reason behind the delay. "In light of the recent significant trading volatility in the mortgage insurance (MI) sector,...
Syracuse, NYCommercial Observer

CMBS Special Servicing Rate Continues to Tumble From Post-GFC Peak: Trepp

“The Trepp commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicing rate declined by 40 basis points in April to 9.02 percent — which is the largest improvement in the monthly reading during the coronavirus market crisis,” wrote Catherine Liu, an associate manager at research firm Trepp. “This is the seventh monthly decrease...
Marketsthetradenews.com

Deutsche Bank outlines new approach to fixed income coverage

The new fixed income and currencies model at Deutsche Bank will be rolled out in Europe for rates and credit flow products. Deutsche Bank has launched a new coverage model for its fixed income and currencies (FIC) business to provide clients with improved expertise across its main channels. The new...
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Genworth Financial delays initial public offering of its mortgage insurance business

Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. says it has postponed an offering of stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business because of market volatility. The company, a major employer in the Lynchburg and Richmond areas, had been planning to raise as much as $541 million by offering 22.57 million shares at a price range of $20 to $24 in the business unit that sells insurance covering home mortgage loan defaults. It had set the price range for the IPO last week.
Businessfinancebuzz.com

Return of Premium Term Life Insurance: Is It Worth the Cost?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Term...
Los Angeles, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Fannie and Freddie face price competition from mortgage investors

Investors have truckloads of cash desperately looking to find the safest and highest yields. Afterall, the Overnight Bank Funding Rate, or the cost of funds, is near zero, according to the New York Fed. For decades, secondary mortgage market pricing experts have told me they could never figure out how...
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Genworth cancels mortgage insurer IPO, citing sector volatility

Genworth Financial has postponed the initial public offering for its U.S. private mortgage insurance business, citing volatility in the stock prices for the other companies in the sector. The Enact Holdings IPO was Plan B for the company after the termination of its acquisition by China Oceanwide on April 6.
Beauty & FashionInsurance Journal

NJM Insurance Adds BOP, Commercial Excess, Umbrella Coverage in New Jersey

NJM Insurance Group is now writing businessowners policies and corresponding excess and umbrella policies in New Jersey. The ProEdge Businessowners Policy provides protection for property and liability risks associated with small businesses. NJM’s commercial excess and umbrella policy can expand coverage and provide higher limits of liability for ProEdge policyholders.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Key Markets To Watch As The Mortgage Boom Continues To Fade

The last year has seen the most eye-popping spike in value in history. While the Covid 19 pandemic initially shut down economies across the globe, the Work from Home movement caused a mass exodus away from metropolitan areas where many large companies are headquartered. Homebuyers have been laying siege on the housing market to the point where houses in the most desirable locations are selling for more than 50% above the asking price in some cases.
Real Estatempamag.com

CEO explains why mortgage lenders are cutting margins, what that means for brokers and originators

Despite announcing record loan volumes in their Q1 earnings reports, many of the country’s largest mortgage lenders shared a common fact about this industry in 2021 – margins are shrinking. Lenders like Homepoint, citing increased competition in the wholesale space, announced that they made less money than Q4 of 2020 while closing greater loan volumes. Rocket and United Wholesale Mortgage both reported falls in their gain-on-sale margins. While in both cases, the margins remained high enough to maintain profitability, it speaks to a post-refi boom period that has been predicted by many mortgage analysts: dropping volumes, tighter margins and intense competition for the volume that is out there.
Personal FinancePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Record-Breaking Life Insurance Application Activity Continues in April

U.S. life insurance application activity continues a pattern of record-breaking growth in April with year-to-date activity up +10.2%, slightly exceeding last month's YTD growth and setting a new high for any month on record, MIB reported. Year-over-year activity in April 2021 was up over April 2020 by an impressive 10.7% continuing strong growth in 2021. While the YOY comparison is impacted by a drop in April 2020 activity due to COVID, when comparing results for prior years, April 2021 activity is still higher than April 2019 by +6.7% and higher than April 2018 by +5.1%.