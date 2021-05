The Sixers are red-hot, coming in on an eight-game winning streak, and now get to meet the struggling Pacers as they try to make it nine in a row. Indiana’s got everything to play for as it battles for positioning in the East, while Philadelphia is sitting pretty alone in first place. With both teams coming into this one either fatigued or banged up (or both), is there something to be said for targeting the total? Or will the Pacers continue to scrap here and pick up a win, or a cover against the mighty Sixers? We’ll tell you where to look at for your sports betting.