Economy

phoenixNAP Launches Bare Metal Cloud in Chicago and Announces Two More Locations

PRWeb
SFGate
 1 day ago

PHOENIX (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the general availability of Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) in Chicago, Illinois. The launch brings the total number of global BMC locations to five, including Phoenix, Ashburn, Amsterdam, and Singapore.

