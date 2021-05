Multi-platinum songwriter J. Wright, was arrested on murder charges on Monday for his alleged hand in killing a woman in Davenport, Iowa. On Sunday, Davenport police found 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs dead after responding to a disturbance in the home. Bibbs was originally from Durham, North Carolina and is said to have been Wright’s girlfriend at the time of her murder. The songwriter, born Justin Wright, was detained and charged with first-degree murder. A cash-only bond was set on Monday at $500,000.