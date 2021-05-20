Fifty Hills Real Estate Partners With Side, Setting the Precedent for Today's and Tomorrow's Real Estate Clients

In 2020 we moved into a very nice neighborhood, as I was transferred from Wyoming. After moving in, we found that the homeowners association was operating and “very active” in the neighborhood. They are monitoring every move we make and I received a terse letter pointing out a couple of violations that if not addressed within three weeks would result in a daily fine. We were aware that there was a homeowners association when we purchased the home but were not aware that they would monitor our every move. We never received a copy of the Covenants prior to our purchase, however, the homeowners association provided a copy after we moved in. We are not happy with all the restrictions in the neighborhood and are feeling very frustrated as this is not, at all, similar to our old neighborhood in Wyoming. Any advice would be helpful.