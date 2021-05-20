Totara announces release of Totara 14, complete with extensive performance management advancements

The company says the new features will give customers greater insights into customer interactions and boost companies' revenue. As businesses move full-speed ahead with digital transformation, collecting insights that can improve serving their customers, gaining deeper control over the subscription business model is an area that many are zeroing in on. Wednesday, a new update to Oracle's Subscription Management platform—under its Advertising and Customer Experience umbrella—offers companies an improved way to gain information from customers and increase the efficiency of subscriptions, which it says will lead to cost-cutting as well as an improvement in current customer interactions.