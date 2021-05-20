Totara announces release of Totara 14, complete with extensive performance management advancements
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Totara has just released Totara 14, the latest version of its Talent Experience Platform. Totara’s Talent Experience Platform launched in October 2020, and this first major update brings with it a wealth of improvements across the learning management system (LMS) Totara Learn, learning experience platform (LXP) Totara Engage and performance management system Totara Perform.www.sfgate.com