Cell Phones

The Tyket App is Ready to Revolutionize Entertainment with Beta Release

By PRWeb
SFGate
 1 day ago

StageWood Rolls Out Tyket to Change the Way People Seek & Attend Live Events. The entertainment industry is long overdue for restructuring. Performers barely have reputable gig opportunities to build a career on, producers rely on unethical business practices to make money, and the ones left hurting most are the fans. The solution? Build a platform where fans, talent, and producers can collaborate to uplift each other. That’s exactly what Tyket will do.

