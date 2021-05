When it comes to the New York Rangers, James Dolan has been a hands-off owner. The CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports has been at the forefront with the New York Knicks, hiring, firing and meddling in an often-futile attempt to snap the long-suffering franchise out of its funk. But in his dual role with the Rangers, he has remained comfortably in the background, content to stay out of the way and leave the same decision-makers in place for long stretches of time.