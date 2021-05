Those who need help paying their rent and utilities because of the pandemic can apply for help through a state housing program. SCHousing is a federal program that helps residents who qualify to receive up to a year’s worth of rent and utility payments dating back to march of 2020. Seven counties including Horry already get funding from the federal government so residents who live in those seven need to apply through their county for assistance. To find out if you quality for funding, more information is available at SCHousing.com.