NORMAN, Okla. — For the first time in 440 days, the Sooners will play in front of a fully packed crowd at Marita Hynes Field when they open up NCAA Tournament play this weekend. It’s a long time coming after 14 months that have been so hard on so many, and it’s certain to amp up a team that’s vying for its fifth national championship and will play at home throughout the entirety of the trek to Oklahoma City to try to make it happen.