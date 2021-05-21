Quincy Jones Sent His Music to Space, But He's Not Trying to Go There Too

I happened to come across this one from a couple years ago and the whole thing made me laugh so hard that I thought I’d share again:. My favorite comment from yesterday came from Ethan, who picked up on the public TV/radio connection and rated our two candidate speakers on their fundraising abilities. Very appropriate for the university—I find myself spending more and more time raising money for Stan, myself. A few commenters picked up on Child’s military experience. I like the whole shark repellent thing, as it connects to the whole “shark attacks determine elections” story. Also, Jeff points out that “a Julia win would open at least the possibility of a Wilde-Child semifinal,” and Diana brings up the tantalizing possibility that Julia Grownup would show up. That would be cool. I looked up Julia Grownup and it turns out she was on Second City too!