Alaska Airlines (AS, Seattle Tacoma Int'l) has ordered seventeen incremental E175s and, at the same time, has firmed options for thirteen B737-9s. The carrier said the nine 76-seat Embraer regional jets would be placed with its regional subsidiary Horizon Air (QX, Seattle Tacoma Int'l). Five are scheduled to deliver in 2022, and the remaining in 2023. Horizon Air currently operates thirty E175s and has a further three on firm order, estimated for delivery in 2022. All of its E175s are owned by Horizon Air, the ch-aviation fleets ownership module shows. The airline also operates thirty-two DHC-8-Q400s for Alaska Airlines.