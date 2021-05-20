Editor’s Note: Despite reports otherwise, the Journal-World has not sent a letter to the governor seeking a change in unemployment benefits

In response to “’We Want People Working’: Little Takes Idaho Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs”:. Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho will be opting out of a federal program that provides an additional $300 per week of benefits for the unemployed. This comes at a time when businesses are facing a labor shortage (more jobs available than people willing to work them). Moreover, our national inflation rate has hit 4.6%, well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. What these economic indicators tell us is that it is time for the government to stop pumping money into our economy in the form of expansionary fiscal measures. It is also time that the government abandon programs that incentivize unemployment. Gov. Little should be commended for this action and his leadership in returning our state’s economy to pre-pandemic levels. For more than a year, many members of our community have preached that data lead our policy making decisions related to public health. It is time that data inform our economic policy decisions, as well.