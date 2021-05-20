newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Editor’s Note: Despite reports otherwise, the Journal-World has not sent a letter to the governor seeking a change in unemployment benefits

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 1 day ago

I want to clear up some understandable confusion that hovered around the Journal-World for much of Thursday. Some of you may have seen posts or heard reports that the Journal-World signed a letter asking Gov. Laura Kelly to end $300-a-week unemployment benefits that currently are being paid to jobless Kansans. The existence of the letter was recently reported by The Associated Press, which said that about 180 businesses lent their names to the letter.

www2.ljworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#State Benefits#Employee Benefits#The Associated Press#The Journal World#Ksshrm#Facebook Comments#Governor#Copy Editor#Jobless Kansans#Gov Kelly#Gov Laura Kelly#Business Interests#Appropriate Action#Supporting Businesses#Human Resources#Individual Names#Posts#Web Producer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Kansas governor won’t halt federal unemployment benefit payments

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has confirmed Wednesday that she has no intention of ending federal unemployment benefit programs in the state early. The announcement comes a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will cut off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits to Missourians. The Republican governor hopes cutting off the extra unemployment aid will push people to work.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

GOP Governors Cut Unemployment Benefits After Disappointing Jobs Report

Three Republican governors have announced plans to cut expanded federal jobless benefits, arguing that an extra $300 a week is keeping people from working. The governors of Arkansas (Asa Hutchinson), Montana (Greg Gianforte) and South Carolina (Henry McMaster) are all cutting federal unemployment benefits to push their constituents to leave the safety of their homes and retain full-time employment.
EconomySlate

Republican Governors Are Now Cutting Off Unemployment Benefits to Force People Back to Work

First came Montana. Now comes South Carolina. Republican governors have begun to pull their states out federal unemployment programs created in a response to the coronavirus in a move meant to appease business owners who’ve spent weeks claiming that the generous federal aid has created a shortage of workers willing to accept jobs during the continuing public-health crisis.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

S.C. governor orders end to federal COVID-related unemployment benefits

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) on Thursday ordered the termination of the state's participation in all federal, pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs. Driving the news: McMaster cited labor shortages, but some experts say it's the job climate and not unemployment benefits that is determining the pace at which people are returning to work.
Politicswuwm.com

Capitol Notes: Johnson Asks Evers To Cut Additional Unemployment Benefits For Wisconsinites

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is reportedly asking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to cut an extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to displaced workers. Johnson and Republican members of the Wisconsin House delegation sent a letter to the governor late last week. Johnson said businesses are facing a worker shortage and are having difficulty “finding people who are willing to turn down the extra government money and go back to work.” But some Wisconsin Democrats say there might be other reasons why some are reluctant to return to work, such as having a hard time finding child care.
EconomySlate

The GOP Governors Kicking People Off Unemployment Are Doing a Crap Job Vaccinating Their States

Republican governors have collectively decided it’s time for their residents to return to work—whether they’re ready or not. So far, 19 states, all with GOP leaders, have said they plan to opt out of the federal unemployment programs created in response to the coronavirus crisis some time this summer, well before their scheduled expiration in early September. Echoing the complaints of business owners, they argue that the aid, which provides an extra $300 a week on top of what states typically offer and is available to the long-term unemployed who’ve exhausted their normal benefits, is creating severe labor shortages in their states, because people are choosing to collect a government check instead of finding a job.
Presidential ElectionIdaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Federal unemployment benefits, wolves, Electoral College, Liz Cheney, property taxes

In response to “’We Want People Working’: Little Takes Idaho Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs”:. Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho will be opting out of a federal program that provides an additional $300 per week of benefits for the unemployed. This comes at a time when businesses are facing a labor shortage (more jobs available than people willing to work them). Moreover, our national inflation rate has hit 4.6%, well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. What these economic indicators tell us is that it is time for the government to stop pumping money into our economy in the form of expansionary fiscal measures. It is also time that the government abandon programs that incentivize unemployment. Gov. Little should be commended for this action and his leadership in returning our state’s economy to pre-pandemic levels. For more than a year, many members of our community have preached that data lead our policy making decisions related to public health. It is time that data inform our economic policy decisions, as well.
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

Governor urged to rescind order waiving pandemic rules for unemployment pay

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is asking the governor to end enhanced unemployment benefits as employers are looking for workers. The group is also asking the governor to end his order waiving the requirement that beneficiaries don’t have to be looking for work. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he’s not looking to...
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Letters to the editor on unemployment reform, taxes and gatekeeper training

The 2021 Legislature is in the books. From my seat, partisan opponents agreed on very little throughout the session. However, unemployment insurance reforms ultimately garnered unanimous support in both chambers. With dialogue throughout 2020 regarding concerns of unemployment fraud, identity theft and huge business tax implications, it became apparent just...
Public HealthCBS 58

More GOP states drop federal pandemic unemployment benefits early

(CNN) -- Four more Republican governors are joining their peers in terminating federal pandemic unemployment benefits early, citing workforce shortages in their states. Jobless residents in Missouri, Iowa, Idaho and Tennessee join those in six other states who will soon lose the $300 weekly federal boost to their state benefits, though Congress has made it available until early September to those in states that continue to participate. The moves will also end the federal expansion of jobless benefits to freelancers, independent contractors, certain people affected by the virus and those who have run out of their regular state benefits.
Politicswbat.com

Governor Holcomb reinstates work search requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits

People on unemployment in Indiana are going to have to look for work. Governor Eric Holcomb said on Monday he is reinstating the work search requirement in the state. Indiana waived the work search requirement during the worst of the coronavirus outbreak last year. Businesses across the state say they need workers, but they cannot find them because too many people are getting extra unemployment benefits. The governor says he’ll issue an order requiring people to apply for jobs later this week.
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Missouri Gov. Parson announces change in unemployment benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addressed changes in federal unemployment benefits Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day the governor posted on Facebook that Missouri is in the top tier in the nation for economic recovery. He said Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent while employment increased...