Editor’s Note: Despite reports otherwise, the Journal-World has not sent a letter to the governor seeking a change in unemployment benefits

I want to clear up some understandable confusion that hovered around the Journal-World for much of Thursday. Some of you may have seen posts or heard reports that the Journal-World signed a letter asking Gov. Laura Kelly to end $300-a-week unemployment benefits that currently are being paid to jobless Kansans. The existence of the letter was recently reported by The Associated Press, which said that about 180 businesses lent their names to the letter.www2.ljworld.com