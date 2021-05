Welcome to another edition of The Grind where we couldn’t be more excited about a new sweatsuit we bought from Costco. It’s PUMA and it’s COZY:. Not exactly cheap at $20 per piece, but in these days of working from home, it’s worth it. You know what they say, the bedroom is the new boardroom. Heck, I might even really splurge by picking up the black pair on my next trip. Well, maybe if I ever win a golf bet again. Anyway, here’s what else has us talking this week.