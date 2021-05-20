Businesses are starting to recruit 14-year-olds looking for summer jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- The pandemic has created a shortage of workers, and has some hiring managers are now willing to employ the right kids, as young as 14-years-old.

Drive down just about any metro street road and the signs looking to attract talent are almost overwhelming. But it's the fast-food industry that is one of the main culprits.

"Our restaurant industry, in particular, has really had to adapt their business plans," says Matt Valiquette the Executive Director of the Bay Area Workforce Development Board.

Valiquette says job opportunities are plentiful right now and there are so many options for employment that it doesn't surprise him that a McDonalds in Green Bay is ready to hire 14-year-olds.

"I applaud their creativity. They are looking for a solution to a problem, a challenge, that has only become greater through the pandemic," adds Valiquette.

But it's not just the fast-food industry looking for help right now, it seems as if nearly everyone is looking to fill some gaps.

"We're hiring," says Ann Moeller the Recreations Supervisor for Green Bay.

Moeller says she is currently trying to fill dozens of jobs at Green Bay public pools.

"We still have about 40 positions yet to fill for this summer," adds Moeller.

Moeller says they're looking for 15-year-old kids and up to fill lifeguard positions in the weeks ahead. But in 2021 they've been forced to attempt something new to fill the gaps; for the first time ever they're taking applications from 14-year-old kids for various jobs around the pools.

"I've been here about 15 years, and this has been the most challenging years we've had when it comes to hiring."

So, if you are a 14-year-old and want to make some money this summer and potentially learn a life skill or two, the work is out there.