Sister of woman fatally shot by Fort Worth police files lawsuit against city leaders

A Fort Worth Police car is parked outside the funeral service for Atatiana Jefferson on October 24, 2019, at Concord Church in Dallas, Texas (Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, a Fort Worth woman who was killed by a police officer in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the city, the officer, the former police chief and outgoing Mayor Betsy Price for wrongful death, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports .

This is the second lawsuit filed against the city and the officer by Jefferson’s family. The first one was filed in November by her other relatives.

The suit filed by Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, requests a jury trial and more than $10 million for causing Jefferson’s death, as well as her mother’s death, which happened 90 days after Jefferson was fatally shot. Carr suspects that her mother, Yolanda, died of a broken heart after experiencing the loss of Jefferson.

The lawsuit claims that Fort Worth police officers have not received proper training and supervision of de-escalation techniques and appropriate use of force. The suit also alleges that former police Chief Ed Kraus and Price knew of and accepted excessive use of force, while the department sought to downplay and hide it.

Examples are cited in the lawsuit of times when police allegedly used excessive force. The lawsuit also points to the majority white police force as proof of systemic racism.

Before she was killed, Jefferson, a Black woman in her late 20s, was playing video games with her nephew in the early morning hours when a neighbor noticed their front door was open and called police for a welfare check.

Now-former officer Aaron Dean, a white man, and another officer responded to the call and arrived shortly at the Hillside neighborhood home. Dean went into the backyard, and Jefferson, hearing a noise, armed herself with a gun to investigate. Dean saw Jefferson through the window and shot her.

Dean has been charged with murder and awaits trial, which is expected to take place in August.