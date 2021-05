The Kewanee Farmer’s Market is coming back this weekend, Saturday, May 15th, from 7 Am to 11 Am in Barrien Park. Vendors will be on hand with food and crafts each Saturday and Wednesday at Barrien Park and you can still become a vendor. The cost is minimal and the opportunity to sell your products in a terrific spot, especially as COVID restrictions lift and festivals return to the area, you don’t want to miss this chance. Contact Diane Demay or Katie Yaklich today, via the Kewanee Farmer’s Market Facebook page or just stop by on Saturday to inquire about becoming a vendor at the Kewanee Farmer’s Market. Everyone else, turn out and get fresh fruits and vegetables and all of the stuff you associate with the Kewanee Farmer’s Market, beginning Satuday morning at 7 Am and continuing each Wednesday and Saturday through October 2021.