Indianapolis, IN

Family wants justice for 12-year-old shot on northeast side

By Alyssa Donovan
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRnZH_0a6FWNAa00

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Day'Shawn Bills, 12, was playing video games with family in his grandmother's living room when stray bullets came flying through the home.

Day'Shawn was hit in the head. The young boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Family members explained that he is currently on life support and doctors are running tests.

"My nephew was hit in the back of the head. It’s just senseless. He was 12 years old,” Ricky Williams, Day'Shawn’s uncle said.

"That grandma did not ask for that bullet to come through her house. She was in her bed asleep. Kid was just playing a video game. When has it become unsafe to play a video game in your own house? It's heartbreaking," Antonio Patton, Director of Move, a faith-based outreach group said.

Day'Shawn is a seventh grader at Arlington Middle School. His uncles said he is a good kid who stays out of trouble.

"This is a tragedy that our families and communities should never have to experience, and we are saddened by the gun violence that continues to impact us all,” Indianapolis Public Schools said in a statement.

"He worked with us every day at the car wash. He was just a happy kid," Brian Lomax, Day'Shawn's uncle said. "All he wanted to do was wash cars and make money and play video games."

Now, the family wants anyone with information to come forward. They want justice for Day'Shawn.

"And, I want to say this to the one that did it: You are going to be found. And when you do, we forgive you because we are a Christian family. We forgive you, but we won't forget it," Williams said.

