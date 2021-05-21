newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records

By ERIC TUCKER
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPYdv_0a6FWDLK00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent, the network said Thursday in revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation aimed at identifying a journalist's sources.

The revelation comes two weeks after The Washington Post disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three of its journalists who covered the Russia investigation.

CNN said the Justice Department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in a May 13 letter that it had obtained phone and email records covering a two-month period between June 1 and July 31, 2017.

“CNN strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement published by the network. “We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.”

The Justice Department confirmed that the records were formally sought last year, though it did not reveal anything else about the investigation and what story might pertain to. CNN said that in the two-month period listed in the letter, Starr's reporting included stories on Syria and Afghanistan and coverage of U.S. military options in North Korea that were being offered to President Donald Trump.

“The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press.”

The letter indicated that the government sought records of Starr's Pentagon phone extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cellphone records. The government also said it had obtained “non-content information” from her emails, which would include information about the senders and recipients but not the actual content of the communications.

The Justice Department under former Attorney General Eric Holder announced revised guidelines for obtaining records from the news media during criminal leak investigations, removing language that news organizations said was ambiguous and requiring additional levels of review before a journalist could be subpoenaed.

The updated policy was a response to outrage among news organizations over Obama administration tactics seen as overly aggressive and hostile toward newsgathering.

Bruce Brown, the executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said Thursday that the phone record seizure amounted to a “big story that just got bigger.”

“That a journalist from another news organization had communications records seized by the Trump Justice Department suggests that the last administration’s efforts to intrude into reporter-source relationships and chill newsgathering is more sweeping than we originally thought,” Brown said.

He called for the Justice Department to explain exactly what happened and “how it plans to strengthen protections for the free flow of information to the public.”

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#News Media#Cnn News#Criminal Records#Public Records#U S Justice Department#Attorney General#Ap#The Washington Post#The Justice Department#Cnn Pentagon#Phone Records#Communications Records#President Donald Trump#July#Department Leadership#Outrage#Review#The Secret#News Organizations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Twitter
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Episode 9: Trump's war with his generals

Axios' "Off the rails" series documents the end of the Trump administration, from election night 2020 through the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. One important piece is only now beginning to emerge: Former President Donald Trump's last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces from Afghanistan and swaths of the Middle East, Africa and even Europe ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration — and why he blinked.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Democrats say Justice Department whistleblowers to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats say they will hear testimony from Justice Department whistleblowers and attempt to slash the agency’s budget, efforts they say are in response to Attorney General William Barr’s defiance of Congress and “improper politicization” of his job. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced Tuesday that...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump to name acting Interior secretary to lead department

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he is nominating David Bernhardt, a former lobbyist for oil and gas companies and other industries, to head the Interior Department despite objections from environmental groups that Bernhardt already was making regulatory decisions on the country’s natural resources to benefit industries.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unreleased State Department review blames Trump for 'delayed' pandemic response: report

An unreleased State Department report on the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic reportedly blames the former president for “delayed” warnings to Americans and a “void of U.S. international leadership.”. According to excerpts of the State Department’s draft COVID-19 Interim Review obtained by Politico, diplomats and other career agency...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's DOJ snooped on reporters at the Washington Post

Washington post reporter Devlin Barrett discusses his reporting about how the Trump-era Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of three Post journalists. “This is a thing that happens regardless of who is in power,” he notes, as a “culture of leak hunting” has been “growing inside the government for a long period of time.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Rudy Giuliani says FBI investigation driven to target Donald Trump

Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani has been under investigation by the FBI for allegedly violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) but the feds have really always been after former President Donald Trump, Giuliani revealed Monday on "Hannity." Giuliani, former attorney to Trump, explained that the FBI obtained a covert...