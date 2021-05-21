newsbreak-logo
CAL FIRE Suspends Burn Permits in Nevada, Yuba, and Placer Counties

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN May 20, 2021 – The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Nevada, Yuba, and Placer Counties. This suspension takes effect 8:00 am, Monday, May 24th, 2021 and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

