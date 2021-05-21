CAL FIRE Suspends Burn Permits in Nevada, Yuba, and Placer Counties

(CN) — Rich Adams, a forester with California State Parks, stood at the ready to initiate a prescribed burn within the boundaries of Buron Creek State Park. The relatively small park on the outskirts of Tahoe City is important for forest managers because it lies within what they call the urban/wildland interface. Heavily forested lands near human habitation are particularly important to keep thinned, the theory goes, to prevent fires that occur naturally or otherwise in wilderness areas from spreading into towns where they destroy property and lives.