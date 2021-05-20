newsbreak-logo
Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

By Elisabeth Frausto La Jolla Light
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary. • The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, online. The virtual class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Topics will include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class.

