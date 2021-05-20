Resident Charmer

Luxurious Mediterranean Villa in Coral Gables Estate guard gated community! Custom built with close attention to details, architecturally sound forms and decorating touches. All fine finishes, authentic Venetian plastered walls and ceilings, travertine and marble floors, crystal chandeliers make this single level 3,109 SF , 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus an office. A real Mediterranean retreat! Fantastic backyard with huge covered patio with nice patio furniture, TV's and Fitness ! Sparkling pool surrounded with lush landscape and vegetation making this property very private, dream entertainment place! Custom kitchen with all high end appliances, formal dining and living rooms, all luxury finished bathrooms with Jacuzzi Bath Tub and glass shower enclosures! Tastefully furnished and decorated in style! Moon Valley Phoenix Country Club Location with superior privacy and class!