Storybook Living

When architectural designer Coleman Mills of Harrison Design met Cloudland Station CEO John Tatum, “I came away with one word: authentic,” he recalls. “I was impressed by the level of research and how he’s using old-world crafts to bring that vision to reality.” Mills sought to bring that spirit to The Mountain Laurel, the creekfront home showcased as Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ first-annual Cloudland Station Showcottage, which opens this month. Materials include lap siding, stone and board and batten, all of which could be sourced from the surrounding land anchoring it to the landscape. “The true living space of this house is the outdoors, defined from the edge of the house to the creek and to the mountains beyond,” says Mills, who created an ample front porch, balcony and courtyard with a cozy firepit. It’s a fulfillment of Tatum’s vision to create a place for families to unplug and reconnect (albeit with amenities like fiber connectivity, on-site eateries and recreation). “We wanted to do it all in a meaningful way, with architecture that didn’t take away from the natural beauty,” says Tatum.