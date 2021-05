McLaren drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris say they would like to see Formula 1 follow NASCAR in having a throwback weekend with retro race liveries. NASCAR had its throwback weekend at Darlington last weekend, which was followed by McLaren hosting a special event to unveil an iconic Gulf livery that will be used as a one-off in Monaco. Speaking to select media including RACER at the site of the McLaren factory in Woking, Ricciardo says getting the whole grid to have a fresh look for a race weekend would add something different to the sport.