Masks Not Required at Great Escapes Starting This Weekend
With the changes in Covid restrictions in New York, based on the CDC recommendations, Great Escapes has announced a change to their mask requirements. Starting Saturday, May 22nd Six Flags Great Escapes will not require masks for guests that are fully vaccinated. Unlike a lot of businesses in New York that are still requiring their staff to wear masks whether or not they are fully vaccinated. Great Escapes will allow fully vaccinated staff the choice to not wear a mask while they are working.q1057.com