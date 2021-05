The Cubs are done giving outfielder Ian Happ the runaround — literally. Five days after bruising his ribs in a nasty collision with second baseman Nico Hoerner in Cincinnati, Happ was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 4. He took batting practice and did some running in the field before the opener of a three-game series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field, but there was too much pain — especially when running — not to take a pause.