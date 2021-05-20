newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised NY governor on response to sexual harassment allegations, report says

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — CNN star Chris Cuomo gave his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo advice on how to handle bombshell sexual harassment allegations, according to a published report. The younger Cuomo participated in conference calls with the governor and senior members of his staff, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing anonymous people familiar with the conversations.

www.union-bulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Ny Governor#Anchors#Sexual Misconduct#Conference Calls#Cnn#The Washington Post#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Governor Cuomo#Inappropriate Comments#Calling#Anonymous People#Senior Members#Women#Advice#Nydailynews Com#Feel Good Interviews#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Politicswfxb.com

Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Advising Brother Governor Andrew Cuomo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has admitted to participating in strategy sessions advising his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to sexual assault allegations. Chris Cuomo advised his brother Andrew and senior members of his staff on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made earlier this year by women who worked with the Governor. Cuomo joined in on a series of conference calls that included the Governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and outside advisers. The calls occurred earlier this year after a number of claims by women surfaced saying that the Governor had made inappropriate comments or touched them without their permission. According to sources, Cuomo encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from office. CNN said Cuomo will not be disciplined and he made a public apology on the network last night.
EntertainmentMedia Matters

CNN’s Cuomo problem just keeps getting worse

CNN host Chris Cuomo’s inextricable conflict of interest received new attention on Thursday when The Washington Post revealed his participation in strategy calls earlier this year advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to respond to women who had worked with the governor and said that he had sexually harassed them. Chris Cuomo “encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office” in discussions that “included the Democratic governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers,” the Post reported.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chris Cuomo and his problematic year at CNN

CNN's biggest star has become the network's most problematic star over the past year- maybe even more so than Jeffrey Toobin. Chris Cuomo was forced to address a stunning report from The Washington Post revealing that he participated in strategy sessions earlier this year with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.
Public HealthNew York Post

Maskhole! Chris Cuomo wears face covering alone in convertible

If only he played it this safe with his journalism ethics …. Fully vaccinated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has taken mask-wearing to absurd heights — covering his face as he cruised alone in a convertible with the top down amid the latest scandal to hit his family. Photos show the...
EntertainmentPosted by
Fox News

CNN's anchors have history of offering advice to politicians

CNN continues to declare itself "the most trusted name in news," but how its star anchors conduct themselves and the lack of response their employer gives to questionable behavior appears to further tarnish the network's credibility. The liberal network admitted to The Washington Post on Thursday that "Cuomo Prime Time"...
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

CNN is facing a "full-blown crisis" with Chris Cuomo: "It’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother"

On Thursday night, the Cuomo Prime Time host apologized but defended his decision to advise brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment scandal in March. “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I’m sorry for that,” Cuomo said, adding that of course he would offer his brother advice. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not my family. I’m family first, job second," he said. The problem is part of Chris Cuomo's advice to his brother was to invoke "cancel culture," according to The Washington Post. As The Post's Erik Wemple points out, "it’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother. We have asked CNN whether the 'cancel culture' comment squares with the values of CNN, which has projected a far different message in its coverage of the #MeToo movement. Whatever the answer from the network, Andrew Cuomo has certainly chosen the defiant route....For this transgression, Chris Cuomo deserves every bit of ridicule thrown his way. Folks who work in journalism make a decision: We’re here to cover politicians and their consiglieres, not to work with them. The next time Chris Cuomo appears on air, he should disclose all of his advice-dispensing activities and beg for the forgiveness of his colleagues and peers."